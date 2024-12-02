Trustly opens office in London, appoints Mike Parkinson GM of Trustly UK

Trustly’s UK office will focus on expanding the use of its online banking payments services among UK merchants, in particular, those within Trustly’s target verticals: ecommerce, travel, financial services, marketplaces and gaming.

Trustly provides merchants with instant payments directly from online bank accounts across Europe. Through Trustly’s platform, funds are transferred in seconds, including during evenings and weekends when ordinary clearing systems are closed. The product is free for consumers and eliminates risk and fraud issues for merchants, which is crucial for a successful cross-border business. The user interface can be integrated directly into the merchant’s webpage and visiting consumers can pay directly from their local bank at UK e-stores. It is safe, simple to use and works on any device.

The UK office will be led by Michael Parkinson, who joins the company from payment service provider Worldpay, where he was Vice President of the Aviation sector. Parkinson has over a decade of experience in payments, having held various senior positions at Worldpay, including Head of Partnerships and Head of Global Corporate Sales. At Trustly UK, Parkinson will head business development for the Travel and Airlines segment, along with managing day-to-day operations.