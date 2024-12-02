Trustly, Nordnet partner to enable pay-ins for retailer investors

The partnership will allow pay-ins via Trustly across the Nordic countries, making it possible for Nordnet customers to easily and securely deposit funds, benefitting from an improved user experience throughout the process.





Double-sided benefits

Enabling Trustly pay-ins will further help offering instant deposits across the entire Nordic region, even in markets where instant payments are not yet available, using one single integration. This will help boost the adoption of digital payments and increase digitalisation across Nordic countries. The partnership between Trustly and Nordnet allowed the latter’s customers to instantly make large deposits in just a few steps, without requiring an additional page or app, outside the company’s.

Trustly payments are currently available live in Sweden, with the Norway service aiming to launch during the first three months of 2023. Denmark and Finland will closely follow throughout the year, helping the entire North Europe zone to connect to a faster, simpler, more secure payment provider, and boost digital payments across the area.

How does it work?

Nordnet wanted to build a strong platform for savings and investments, and Trustly’s technology and focus on customer satisfaction seemed like a natural choice. The company’s products are easy to use, so, after opening an account on Nordset’s platform, customers only need to deposit their funds first before starting their investment journey.

Trustly allows Nordset’s clients to fund their accounts instantly and choose from a wide array of stocks and funds they choose to invest in.





About the companies

With 15 years of experience, Trustly is an important player in the online banking payments segment. Its digital account-to-account (A2A) platform delivers speed, easiness, and security for every payment processed through it, linking some of the world’s most popular merchants with global consumers, directly from their online banking accounts.

Trustly’s architecture is designed to support the entire payment journey at efficient costs for businesses and zero risk for end users. Currently, the company serves around 8,100 merchants and connects them with more than half a billion consumers and 6,300 banks in over 30 countries.

At the same time, Nordnet is a pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments that aims to deliver innovation, simplicity, and transparency. It provides private savers with access to the same information, tools, and services professional traders benefit from, helping them scale their investments and grow their stocks portfolios.