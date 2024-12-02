Trustly, Emric partner for online banking payments technology

The partnership allows Emric’s business customers to access Trustly’s online banking payments technology across Europe. Thus, business clients can enable account holders to make instant pay-ins, pay-outs, as well as to make real-time authentication checks of account holders. Businesses will have access to a simpler credit extension process and will be able to better mitigate the risk of fraudulent or failed payments.

Trustly offers direct bank transfers and online payments allowing Emric/Tieto to leverage online banking payments for their clients, straight to and from consumer bank accounts across 29 European markets.

