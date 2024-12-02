Trustly announces GoFundMe as new customer

Through this integration, a GoFundMe beneficiary can now access and withdraw the money raised on their behalf after a two-step verification process powered by Trustly. First, the beneficiary is verified by GoFundMe’s trust and safety team. Next, they select their banking institution, log in with the credentials, and their bank account is securely linked and ready to receive the funds.

The partnership is now live in the US and Canada, with additional countries to be rolled out. Trustly’s account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, letting consumers make secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts. With support for more than 7,600 banks, roughly 600 million consumers across Europe and North America can pay with Trustly.

They serve merchants within ecommerce, financial services, gaming, media, telecom, and travel. Trustly is a licensed Payment Institution under the second payment services directive (PSD2) and operate under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in Europe. In the US, they are state regulated as required.