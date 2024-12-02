Trustco selects ACI Worldwide for internet banking and payment services

Under the agreement, ACI’s online banking technology will provide the bank with means to respond to customers’ self-service needs. With ACI, the bank and customer have a single view of account information and transactions from any channel. Trustco chose to host its application in ACI’s data centers, which present banking and payment solutions for financial institutions, retailers and billers.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the leading global retailers.

