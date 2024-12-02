Trustbank implements Islamic Banking Services





Trustbank is one of the banks of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which provides its clients with the full range of banking products and services. It will leverage ICS BANKS Islamic’s agile software solutions of which Islamic Core banking, Murabaha, Ijarah, Mudaraba, Musharaka, Salam, Qard Hassan, Islamic Treasury and Investment, trade finance, credit facilities & risk groups, Istina’a and Parallel Istisna’a, profit distribution, and time deposit.

ICSFS invests in its software suites by using technology in launching new products, constructing a secured and agile integration, and keeping pace with new standards and regulations worldwide. ICS BANKS software suite banking activities by providing a range of features and capabilities, to improve customers' journey experience.