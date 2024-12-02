Trust Bank offers in-app travel insurance by income

This launch combined with Trust Bank’s card with zero FX fees aims to boost its customers travel experience.











Since its inception in September 2022, Trust bank has introduced its reimagined Performance Financial Management solution Budget Buddies and supplementary credit card where the application process is fully digital.





The expansion roadmap

The bank said that it will continue to grow its range of products and features in 2023 including personal loans, savings pots, GIRO payments, and a greater range of self-serve features.

Having chalked up over 500,000 users in the first 200 days since its launch, Trust now has deposit balances of over USD 738 million with over 1.7 million digital coupons redeemed from the FairPrice ecosystem and from its wide range of partners.

Commenting on these expansion plans, the bank’s executives said they have only just begun but they have bold ambitions. They want to become the fourth largest retail bank in Singapore by the end of 2024 and to break even in 2025. To do this, They will continue to build for what their customers tell them is important and what makes a difference to their everyday needs.





What does Trust Bank do?

Trust is backed by a unique partnership between Standard Chartered, and FairPrice Group. The bank uses innovative technology to deliver a customer experience and cutting-edge security. Among Trust’s products are credit cards, savings accounts, and insurance.