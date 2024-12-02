As per the official press release, the card is built for a diverse customer base including environmentally conscious consumers. It consists of 70% Ocean Plastic from Parley for the Oceans2, making it an eco-friendly card available on the market.





Thales’ Ocean Plastic payment cards are manufactured from PET, a type of plastic used in products such as single-use bottles, recovered from coastal areas. The announcement stated that each card contains the equivalent of approximately one discarded bottle that would otherwise be impacting ocean environments.





The cards are manufactured using Thales’ technology at the Digital Identity and Security (DIS) Manufacturing Competence Centre in Singapore. The cards are also fully certified by payment schemes, complying with green manufacturing processes including the ISO 14001 and 50001 certification standards2. Thales’ processes aim to ensure that the card’s environmental impact is minimised at every stage, from resource consumption and emissions during manufacturing to waste and end-of-life disposal.





About Trust Bank

Trust Bank Singapore is backed by Standard Chartered Bank and the FairPrice Group. Specifically built and developed for Singapore, Trust aims to bring a new standard in digital banking to consumers, combining it with rewards on everyday living expenses at FairPrice Group’s island-wide network.







About Thales

Thales is a global advanced technologies provider within three domains. These include Defence and Security, Aeronautics and Space, and Digital Identity and Security. It seeks to develop products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener, and more inclusive. The Group invests close to EUR 4 billion a year in research and development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.







