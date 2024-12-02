Trust & Will, Axos Bank to provide estate planning solutions for banking customers

The new partnership aims to bring financial health into focus. In phase one of this strategic partnership, Axos Bank members are eligible for a 15% discount on all of Trust & Will’s online services, according to the official press release.

Since 2017, Trust & Will has supported more than 90,000 members start estate plans. As a result of the recent global pandemic, demand for the company’s estate plans has more than doubled since March 2020. Through the commencement of this partnership, Trust & Will now can offer their services to more than 300,000 Axos Bank customers across the country.