TruNarratve, ieDigital partner for digital onboarding

Banks, payment services, and fintechs choose TruNarrative’s platform for compliance, customer onboarding, and financial crime prevention. ieDigital is a technology provider to to banks, building societies, consumer finance, motor finance, and retail firms, reportedly facilitating digital transformation and improving customer experience.

With expertise in providing rich digital environments for financial services providers, ieDigital has integrated TruNarrative’s technology to ensure businesses can access the tools needed for secure and compliant customer onboarding. Financial institutions will be able to access TruNarrative’s financial crime prevention, compliance, and onboarding through ieDigitals platform.

The partnership delivers firms the ability to build bespoke and complex customer journeys in no-code cloud-based environments, for improved customer onboarding and monitoring.