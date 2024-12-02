TruNarrative teams with British open banking data provider AccountScore

The main purpose is assisting in onboarding and monitoring of customers. The partnership will enable TruNarrative’s customers to gain access to the information they require for making affordability decisions in real-time via TruNarrative API.

According to the supplier, AccountScore’s Open Banking Data will be integrated with TruNarrative’s AI-driven platform and will equip firms with a complete customer view that facilitates both automated and manual decisions. AccountScore offers their open banking APIs and platform to financial services companies, tenant reference agencies and telecommunications companies in a bid to allow them to verify information including customer salary amount, affordability and identity.