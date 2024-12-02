Trump-linked Bitcoin firm to go public via Gryphon merger

The deal marks a further expansion of the family’s involvement in the cryptocurrency sector. American Bitcoin, which launched in late March 2025, confirmed that it intends to become a publicly traded entity by combining operations with Gryphon.

Representatives from American Bitcoin are listed as part of the management team, and existing shareholders are expected to retain a significant majority stake following the merger.

Trump family's involvement in crypto

The public listing is one of several crypto-related ventures tied to the Trump family. In addition to American Bitcoin, they have also launched World Liberty Financial, a digital finance firm that issues its own cryptocurrency. Separately, the family has been involved in the promotion of a meme coin named $TRUMP.

According to MSN, ethics observers have raised concerns about the expanding footprint of politically connected individuals in the digital asset space. Some experts argue that the overlap between these ventures and wider political ambitions could complicate matters of influence and regulation.

Meanwhile, policy stances have shifted under President Donald Trump’s leadership. So far, actions taken during his tenure include rolling back enforcement measures from the previous administration and advocating for legislation seen as favourable to the crypto industry.

American Bitcoin’s investor materials heavily highlight its Trump connections, featuring visual and textual references designed to link the company with nationalist messaging common in previous political campaigns. In its presentation, the firm outlined ambitions to align itself with wider goals for American technological dominance, claiming leadership in the domestic cryptocurrency mining sector.