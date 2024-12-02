



Velera and Truliant intend to deliver comprehensive credit card processing services and continued contact centre support as part of their extended partnership. The decision to expand their collaboration was based on Truliant’s review and evaluation to identify a credit card processing partner that can provide member experience, system integration, employee experience, and fraud and portfolio management.











Truliant and Velera’s plans

According to Truliant’s officials, the company was looking for a partner that could support its focus on meeting the payment requirements of its members, while also minimising friction and increasing functionality. As part of their collaboration and the CUSO’s integration with Truliant’s digital banking provider, the company aims to grow the capabilities of its digital offerings and meet member needs. Truliant plans to achieve this by delivering improved features, including enhanced integration with digital banking, enriched payment options, and card on/off functionality, among others.



Furthermore, Velera is set to begin offering credit card services to Truliant’s members at the beginning of 2025. Representatives from Velera underlined that the expansion of their company’s collaboration with Truliant is based on the shared focus on technology and consideration for the importance of credit union-specific products in the payments sector. Velera highlighted that it aims to work together with Truliant to improve the latter’s credit card offerings and provide the services and support members require and expect from their credit union partner.