Truist acquires gamified finance mobile app Long Game





Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviours and driving new account growth and client retention for banks.

Truist will leverage Long Game's technology to help its clients build long-term financial wellness and advance its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.

As part of the acquisition, Long Game's engineers, designers, and business leaders will join Truist's Innovation team.

Long Game's architecture is aligned with Truist's existing technology stack, which will increase client engagement, savings, and financial education, particularly among millennial and Gen Z populations.