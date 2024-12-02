Truework upgrades its offer with income verification

Consumer lenders across auto loans, personal loans, and student loan refinancing all strive to convert and reach more customers through better rates and better experiences. To equip them in this effort, Truework has built new features into its income and employment verification solution, which is already used by companies in the mortgage industry. Now lenders can offer both instant and affordable pre-approvals with verified income and user-permissioned payroll data embedded directly into loan applications, all from the same API integration.

With these new capabilities, the company’s consumer lending customers are reportedly already on track to submit 10 million verifications to Truework in 2022.