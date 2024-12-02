TrueMoney partners with Thunes to expand its global remittance services

This partnership enables TrueMoney users to receive remittances from anywhere in the world via Thunes’ global partner network, which operates in more than 100 countries and in 60 currencies.

Myanmar will be the first country to benefit from this partnership, and it will shortly enable all sending partners of Thunes to have access to TrueMoney’s agent network across Southeast Asia. For example, a Burmese living in the US or anywhere in the world will now be able to remit money to any TrueMoney cash pick-up location in Myanmar that is convenient for the recipient. The funds will be instantly converted from US dollars to Myanmar Kyats.

Prior to this partnership with Thunes, TrueMoney’s cross-border remittance service was only available in selected markets via its TrueMoney mobile wallet, or through TrueMoney cash pick-up agents. This partnership now enables all sending partners of Thunes to have access to Truemoney’s agent network.