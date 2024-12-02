TrueLayers secures USD 70 mln in funding round





The new funding will be used to fuel global expansion and accelerate the development of premium Open Banking-based services. It will also be used to expand TrueLayer’s engineering, product, and commercial teams to meet the demand for its Open Banking platform.

Over the past 12 months, TrueLayer has expanded its services across 12 European markets, growing payment volumes by 600x, and adding new customers across digital banking, ecommerce, trading and investment, wealth management, crypto and iGaming.