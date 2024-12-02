TrueLayer, Wombat to offer instant investment account funding

Using TrueLayer’s Payments API, Wombat is now providing its customers with the ability to deposit funds into their investment accounts. After one week of launch, 82% of Wombat’s one-off deposits are now being routed through TrueLayer.

Powered by Seccl’s custody, trading, and settlement API, Wombat offers Investment ISAs, fractional share investing for UK and US stocks, and 22 curated Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that help investors build a portfolio that reflects their specific interests. It also encourages positive investment habits through ‘set-and-forget’ features such as monthly automated saving and round-ups.

Wombat customers have traditionally funded their accounts through bank transfers, or cards, which can take days to credit into the investment account. Now with TrueLayer’s Payments API, its customers are able to fund and build their investment portfolio differently.