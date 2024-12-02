TrueLayer, sync. to introduce smart banking in France and Ireland

The sync. app helps customers budget, spend, and track their money in one place, offering a money management platform with customised insights. sync. does this by utilising Open Banking powered by TrueLayer’s data API to deliver a single view across all users’ bank accounts, according to the official press release.

sync. users can now connect their Irish bank accounts including AIB, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, and Bank of Ireland, and French banks accounts including Banque Populaire, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Crédit Mutuel, and Société Générale.