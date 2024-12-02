TrueLayer secures USD 25 mln in Series C round

The round included participation from existing investors, including Anthemis, Connect Ventures, Northzone and Temasek, and brings the total raised by TrueLayer to date to USD 72 million. TrueLayer, founded in 2016, became a UK-based company authorised and registered as a payment institution by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide account information and payment initiation services under Open Banking and PSD2. Today, it accounts for more than half of all Open Banking traffic in the UK.

The raise is TrueLayer’s latest milestone during 2020, with the company broadening its services to France, Italy, and Spain, and partnering with companies including Revolut, Nutmeg, and Freetrade to deliver open banking capabilities to millions of customers across Europe, according to the official press release.