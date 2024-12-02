TrueLayer partners with Worldline





Following this announcement, TrueLayer’s full suite of products and services will be offered through the Worldline Payment Orchestration, the company’s provider orchestration platform developed for enterprise merchants and traders. TrueLayer’s solutions and tools are expected to combine payment with onboarding through its Signup+ product.

Worldline Payment Orchestration represents a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payment orchestration platform that enables merchants and traders to centrally manage and optimise transaction flows. By using intelligent routing and reporting automation, the collaboration aims to give customers the possibility to orchestrate a scalable payment strategy with the leverage of a single API.







More information on the partnership

Open Banking payments network, TrueLayer focuses on providing safer and faster online payments by combining real-time bank transactions with the use of financial and identity data. Businesses and partners are enabled to use the company’s products in order to onboard new users, accept funds, and make payouts in a secure and fast way, at scale.

Through this partnership, Worldline Payment Orchestration merchants will enable TrueLayer’s payment products such as Payments, Payouts, and Signup+ in the region of the UK and across Europe. This will include key markets such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Finland. Transactions and payments via TrueLayer’s instant bank payments will be available in pounds sterling and euros (GBP and EUR).

At the same time, TrueLayer’s Payouts products will provide instant settlement via SEPA Instant in the EU and Faster Payments in the UK, with a high success rate across multiple markets. In addition, the company’s Signup+ was developed in order to use identity data to speed up KYC-compliance onboarding, as well as make an initial deposit in a secure and efficient manner. This process is expected to significantly speed up sign-up processes for customers and users, while also increasing acquisition for operators.

As the need and demands for instant and secure experiences are high, TrueLayer aims to meet those preferences of customers, clients, and users, while remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of the ever-evolving market. By combining sign-up and payments into a single, secure, and efficient process, Signup+ is expected to optimise the overall onboarding procedure for its members and clients.

