TrueLayer partners with Topps Tiles





Throughout this collaboration, customers will be enabled to leverage an alternative way of payments to card transactions and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for online purchases, as well as instant bank transfers, which will be available as a payment option at the point of sale in all the Topps Tiles stores across the nation.

Topps Tiles will offer customers an improved shopping experience and an enhanced product range authority, all designed to make the process of payment more convenient and secure.

Following the launch of its instant bank transfers, Topps Tiles provides its users with the possibility to pay for their purchases using an account-to-account payments method, which ensures a seamless experience that does not require the client to input their card details. By choosing the instant bank transfer method at checkout, customers will need to authenticate the payment directly while using their banking application.

Topps Tiles currently focuses on developing its payment infrastructure and suite of offerings, as it prioritises meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in order to improve their shopping experience. Additionally, the Topps Tiles team leveraged TrueLayer’s payments plugin for Adobe Commerce, in order to make the process of incorporating TrueLayer into its existing payment architecture more secure, straightforward, and efficient.

TrueLayer’s technology will also be leveraged to offer instant refunds to customers, as they will be allowed to use this possibility as a part of the shopping experience. Topps Tiles will also benefit from reduced card-not-present types of transactions as well as chargeback fraud solutions. This represents a concern across the retail market and the overall industry, as instant bank payments bypass card debit, credit networks, and other intermediaries.











TrueLayer’s past partnerships

Open Banking payments network TrueLayer offers its customers secure and seamless products by combining real-time bank payments with financial information and identity data. The company had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering multiple areas across the world.

In February 2023, TrueLayer collaborated with SuperFi to provide Open Banking variable recurring payments (VRPs) to help customers repay borrowings and avoid fees. SuperFi’s platform was designed to connect directly to users’ bank accounts and credit cards in order to track borrowings and overdrafts while using a single interface.

Earlier in the same month, the Open Banking provider announced its deal with UK credit management application Incredible, aiming to facilitate automated recurring debt payments with the help of the VRPs services of TrueLayer. It also was set to reduce friction that usually is associated with debt payments.

The company offered an interview for The Paypers in the same month, where its Group Product Manager Andre Reina explained how Open Banking infrastructure can be combined with other types of infrastructure for accelerating the KYC-compliant onboarding process and improve signup conversion for businesses



