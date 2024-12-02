TrueLayer partners William Hill

The collaboration allows users to select the Instant Bank Transfer option to pay into their William Hill accounts. By leveraging Open Banking and instant payment rails, these transactions also enable customers to transfer their earnings directly to their bank accounts, providing an improved user experience. TrueLayer’s payments are verified directly with a player’s bank, aiming to ensure PSD2 and SCA compliance, while minimising the risk of fraud and unauthorised transactions.
The partnership’s objective
As one of the UK’s bookmakers, William Hill has been operating in the region since 1934, offering sports betting, casino games, bingo, and poker. Open Banking payments facilitate the instant experiences that iGaming customers find considerably important, with data from TrueLayer
and YouGov
showing that eight in ten European players consider fast payouts significant when selecting a betting provider. Instant pay-ins and payouts also play a considerable role in attracting new users and fostering customer loyalty, as 55% of iGaming players in Europe confirmed that they were likely to switch to a provider that offers them. Moreover, 64% of users stated that they were more likely to trust an operator that offers instant withdrawals and deposits.
According to William Hill’s officials, the partnership with TrueLayer allows their company to improve its services to clients. By leveraging TrueLayer’s payment solutions, William Hill can provide instant payment options while offering secure services and supporting its commitment to help customers maintain control over their operations. Representatives from TrueLayer stated that the collaboration further solidifies the company’s objective of delivering improved instant payment experiences to players. By integrating Open Banking capabilities, William Hill intends to prioritise the player experience.
Recent developments from TrueLayer
By combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data, TrueLayer aims to enable smarter, safer, and faster online payments. Currently, the company operates in 21 countries and, according to its data, processes transactions for more than 10 million users. To support its further development, Truelayer joined
Stripe’s Payment Element for Open Banking payments. Through this integration, Stripe merchants operating in the UK and the EU can provide TrueLayer as a payment method to their customers.
Moreover, in August 2023, Lopay, a UK-based point-of-sale (POS) solution, partnered
with TrueLayer to offer instant payouts. The collaboration allowed Lopay to extend TrueLayer’s real-time payout solution to its network of 20,000 enterprises and traders.
During the same period, CMC Markets partnered
with TrueLayer to provide its customers in the UK and Europe with enhanced Open Banking payments. Through this partnership, investors can access and trade with funds that are deposited into their CMC Markets accounts through the TrueLayer payment methods. Also, it allows customers and users to complete simple, secure, and fast payments by leveraging TrueLayer’s Open Banking technology.
