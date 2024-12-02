TrueLayer launches Payments Platform Programme





The programme is set to bring together multiple companies across the payment ecosystem and to improve the banking payment process for merchants and traders around the world. Included in the list of partners that already joined the programme are Stripe, Thunes, Nuvei, and Airwallex.

Furthermore, it will offer payment platforms access to TrueLayer’s full suite of APIs, as well as integration tools, and specialist support for clients. Collaborators will be allowed to provide the company with instant payments, payouts, and data capabilities to their users across more than 20 markets worldwide. For traders and businesses, the programme will make the procedure of accepting instant bank payments quicker and more efficient by giving them the possibility to integrate through their existing provider in a seamless and secure manner. This includes the already existing TrueLayer plugins and platforms, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento.











TrueLayer’s past partnerships and product launches

Open Banking payments network TrueLayer provides its users and partners with secure and seamless products by combining real-time bank payments with financial information and identity data. The firm had multiple partnerships and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

In May 2023, the company partnered with payments and financial platform Airwallex in order to deliver payment solutions for businesses and firms worldwide. TrueLayer was set to leverage Airwallex’s global payments and financial infrastructure API for creating new products and services on a bigger scale. As payments that are powered by TrueLayer already offered clients closed- and open-loop options throughout 15 European markets, by signing this deal the company was able to provide enhanced real-time payments and treasury options. It also aimed to maximise ROI processes for merchants and traders.

TrueLayer was also mentioned in a Voice of the Industry article published by The Paypers in May 2023, where the most prolific partnerships in Q1 2023 were analysed within the global fintech space, with a focus on Open Banking, A2A payments, embedded finance, entrance into separate verticals, as well as B2B payments and lending. TrueLayer was a notable company for its partnerships with the UK-based credit management app Incredible, as well as the UK-based debt detection and prevention application SuperFi.

Earlier in the same month, TrueLayer announced its partnership with UK-based retailer Topps Tiles, in order to implement instant bank transfers to its retail and trade clients. Following this deal, customers were enabled to leverage an alternative way of payments to card transactions and BNPL for online purchases, including instant bank transfers. These were set to be available as a payment option at the point of sale in all the Topps Tiles stores across the nation.

