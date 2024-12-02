TrueLayer launches European payments

TrueLayer is addressing the pain points of traditional payment methods with a frictionless payments product, built on Open Banking and available bank payment rails, that delivers instant pay-ins, instant withdrawals and refunds, and dedicated merchant accounts.

Instant deposits enable their customers to achieve higher conversion rates, which improve customer acquisition. Instant withdrawals and refunds lead to improved customer retention and loyalty as customers can see the instant transfer of funds with minimal fuss or having to chase support teams asking where their money is.

As a result, TrueLayer Payments’ consumers benefit from Instant access to funds, frictionless checkout processes, fewer abandoned payments, lower operational costs, and reduced payment fraud.