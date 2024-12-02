TrueLayer joins Open Banking Nigeria

TrueLayer would bring to bear its extensive open banking experience in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia to facilitate the development of API standards for the Nigerian market, in line with global best practices. Its alliance with Open Banking Nigeria would further pave the way for the expansion of financial services to millions of the poor and vulnerable who are mostly left out of the financial world.

With the introduction of a unified API for open banking across financial institutions, customers would be able to bank, save and borrow in intuitive that the world has grown accustomed to, but which the financial services industry has mostly not imbibed.

Open Banking Nigeria is driving innovation and choice for customers, businesses, fintech companies, and banks with the next generation API standards in partnership with a growing body of providers and partners helping to transform banking in Nigeria.

TrueLayer provides global access to financial infrastructure. Developers use its APIs to build products that access data and initiate payments in real-time. Founded in 2016, TrueLayer is connected to major banks across the world, backed by leading venture capital including Tencent and Temasek, and trusted by names in fintech including Monzo, Revolut, and Zopa.



