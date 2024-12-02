TrueLayer inks partnership with Visa

As part of the agreement, Visa participated in TrueLayer’s USD 35 million investment round which closed in June 2019 and was led by Temasek and Tencent.

The agreement with Visa is TrueLayer’s latest milestone, with the startup recently closing a USD 35 million funding round, expanding across Europe to Germany, France, Italy and Spain, launching payment initiation capabilities and partnering with companies including Revolut, Zopa, ClearScore, Plum, Emma, CreditLadder, Canopy, and ANNA Money. TrueLayer was also recently selected by the UK’s Department of International Trade to pilot its FinTech bridge programme for international expansion alongside Seedrs and TransferWise to Australia.