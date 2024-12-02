TrueLayer helps sync. launch in Lithuania and Germany

Through TrueLayer, sync. has already launched in several European countries, including France, Ireland, and Spain, with the fintech also laying the groundwork in the Middle East after joining the first-ever Qatar Fintech Accelerator programme in October 2020. With TrueLayer, sync. users will see personalised insights into spending across all accounts, credit cards, and loans, with information being updated regularly to provide more accurate account information.

Back in August 2020, sync. closed a GBP 5.5m pre-seed round allowing it to officially launch, after having delayed its March 2020 launch because of the coronavirus pandemic, and set its sights on European and Middle Eastern expansion. At the beginning of September 2020, just a month shy of its funding announcement, sync. received its e-money and open banking licences from the Financial Conduct Authority.