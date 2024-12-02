TrueLayer, Freetrade collaborate to deliver investing experience using Open Banking

Freetrade is a commission-free investing app, with a mission to get everyone investing. In line with its goal to create an easy-to-use app, Freetrade has implemented TrueLayer’s Open Banking Data and Payment APIs.

Using TrueLayer’s platform, Freetrade customers can easily connect their primary bank account to the Freetrade app, offering funding using Payments Initiation. This process allows Freetrade customers to fund their account with confidence and make timely investment decisions.