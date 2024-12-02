TrueLayer expands to Australia





This follows approval by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission of TrueLayer as an unrestricted Accredited Data Recipient under the Consumer Data Right (CDR). TrueLayer’s local subsidiary will also become a Corporate Authorised Representative of Amplus Global, an Australian Financial Services Licence holder.

TrueLayer’s Open Banking Platform will harness the core functionality of the CDR to power both mainstream and emerging use cases, supporting financial and non-financial firms to offer market-leading financial experiences across lending, wealth management, personal finance management apps, digital banking, and ecommerce.