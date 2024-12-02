TrueLayer expands in five more European countries





It has also increased connectivity in existing markets including the Netherlands and Spain, and as a result, added hundreds of new banks across a total of 16 European markets.

Through the addition of Portugal, TrueLayer now provides merchants in any industry access to aggregated financial data, and account to account payments from Portugal’s 20 largest financial institutions, as stated in the official press release.

In Austria, data and payments connectivity has been added for 29 banks. Belgium sees 18 banks available for data and payments, while Denmark adds 50 new banks. In Finland five banks have been added for data connectivity and payments.

In September 2021, TrueLayer has announced its launch in Australia.

