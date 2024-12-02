



Coming as an extension of its USD 130 million Series E funding round, this capital injection underlines TrueLayer’s commitment to advancing the financial ecosystem and augmenting Pay By Bank payments. The funding round was led by Northzone and saw participation from several existing investors, including Tencent, Tiger Global, Temasek, and Stripe.











TrueLayer’s development strategy

When commenting on the funding, representatives from TrueLayer underlined that the capital injection is set to allow their company to continue to advance the capabilities of the payments landscape, while also scaling its presence in areas such as ecommerce. Considering the recent growth in Pay by Bank as merchants focus on adopting a more cost-effective way to transact, Northzone’s officials mentioned that the investment in TrueLayer strengthens the firm’s ability to serve businesses with solutions that fit their needs, demands, and preferences. Also, the investor aims to continue to support TrueLayer in its development strategy and enable it to further optimise its technology.



As an Open Banking payments network operating across Europe, TrueLayer focuses its efforts on providing safer and faster online payments by merging real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses, regardless of size, can leverage the company’s products to onboard new users, accept money, and make payouts.