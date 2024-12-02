TrueCommerce to offer remote Warehouse Integration for Microsoft Dynamic NAV

The TrueCommerce solution, built within the native Dynamics NAV platform, connects directly with TrueCommerces global commerce network, offering immediate access to a large community of pre-connected third party logistics firms.

TrueCommerces Warehouse Integration for Microsoft Dynamics NAV brings several benefits to customers who can now generate Warehouse Shopping Order for individual or multiple third-party warehouses upon release of Sales Order, track goods across the supply chain and have access to full sales transactions with auto-generating Advance Ship Notices required by trading partners.

TrueCommerces cloud based platform extends digital transformation beyond Dynamics NAV by integrating commerce and fulfillment interactions across the value chain directly with Dynamics NAV.

TrueCommerce offers Dynamics NAV users a complete managed service solution including connectivity, EDI compliance and trading community onboarding