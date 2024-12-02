TrueCommerce receives PEPPOL Access Point certification

What`s more, it has been awarded a coveted place on the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Framework Agreement for PEPPOL Access Point Services.

In April 2014, the Department of Health published the NHS e-procurement strategy, to deliver increased efficiencies and ultimately save the NHS money that could be spent on frontline care. A key element of the strategy was to mandate the use of the global GS1 coding and PEPPOL messaging standards throughout the healthcare sector and its supporting supply chains.

TrueCommerce has built upon its existing PEPPOL health sector experience in Denmark to provide an electronic trading solution for both NHS trusts and suppliers to enable them to meet the 2017 NHS e-procurement strategy deadline.

TrueCommerce’s place on the PEPPOL Access Point Services Framework Agreement and its PEPPOL Access Point certification means TrueCommerce has the ability to electronically transfer business-critical documents such as orders and invoices between NHS trusts and their suppliers via an accredited and compliant solution.