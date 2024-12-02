TrueCommerce partners with TrustWeaver to integrate e-invoicing services

The new alliance will give TrueCommerce’s customers access to e-invoicing solutions with VAT-compliance for more than 55 countries. This means that the e-invoices will be issued in accordance with local regulations for integrity, authenticity, time-stamping and tax administration clearance.

The e-invoicing solution also verifies that invoices received by buyers meet all requirements in these areas and it provides globally compliant archiving service.

TrustWeaver provides a cloud-based compliance service for electronic invoicing and other legally critical documents for more than 55 countries. The company offers a single platform that supports interoperable legal certainty to trading partners that use their solutions, regardless of changes in legislation.