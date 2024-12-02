TrueCommerce launches suite of unified commerce services

The new solution is a set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. The new offering improves supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

TrueCommerce Foundry benefits include:

Highly scalable and resilient, natively multi-tenant architecture

Broad set of unified commerce services and apps

Deep integration capabilities across business systems, logistics systems, marketplaces and storefronts

Leverage the endless aisle capability of a well-constructed drop-ship program

Syndicate and promote products across multiple channels

TrueCommerces Global Commerce Network includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. TrueCommerce also manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.