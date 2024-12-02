TrueCommerce launches EDI integration for SAP Business One users

TrueCommerce EDI Solutions, an SAP Partner, delivers an enhanced EDI integration for SAP Business One customers. Backed by EDI service and support, the TrueCommerce EDI solution helps SAP Business One users facilitate order processing and fulfillment.

The newly designed integration leverages the SAP Business One Data Interface API. Integrating with SAP Business One via this built-in interface ensures that all SAP business rules are enforced.

For manufacturers and other SMBs that need to fulfill and ship orders according to each trading partners specific requirements, TrueCommerce Transaction Manager provides automation in receiving purchase orders and sending invoices and advance shipping notices (ASNs) using EDI.

This integration also includes options like auto-pack (mixed carton, drop-ship and pure carton), purchase order acknowledgements, consolidated ASNs, GS1-128/ UCC-128 labeling, draft invoice and consolidated invoice support and others. Users can automate and schedule a range of everyday tasks, such as sending, receiving, importing and exporting EDI transactions with TrueCommerce Scheduler.