TrueCommerce integrates with Amazon Marketplace

Customers will be able to import Amazon orders directly into their business systems. This integration leverages the TrueCommerce global integration service, in place, that enables customers to connect with order management systems, supply chain execution solutions and other business systems.

The Amazon Markeplace integration comes with a simple setup, with items being managed in Amazon Seller Central Platform. All the transactions are automatically integrated with the seller’s business system with support for both inbound orders and outbound shipments.

TrueCommerce links suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network, simplifying the supply chain process. The company offers integrated and fully managed service solutions that allow customers of any size to connect with any trading partner.