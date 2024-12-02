TrueCommerce integrates with AccountMate business management solution

AccountMe is an ERP solution leveraged by over 125,000 users across 200 industries. AccountMate customers now have access to TrueCommerces global commerce network that provides seamless connectivity and integration with over 500 large North American and European retailers, as well as thousands of other retail outlets, distributors and logistics organizations.

Delivered as a complete, managed services solution, TrueCommerce EDI for AccountMate offers robust functionality and scalability. The single-vendor solution is simple to deploy, use, maintain, and offers all key EDI components like data translation and a global trading partner network and managed services.

The AccountMate integration connects with TrueCommerces global commerce network, offering onboarding of business partners and support for EDI, XML and other global data standards.