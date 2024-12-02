TrueCommerce acquires Datalliance to improve supply chain performance

The new acquisition allows TrueCommerce to offer its clients a suite of services aimed at improving their supply chain performance through collaborative replenishment, inventory management and demand forecasting markets.

VMI aligns business objectives and streamlines supply chain operations for both suppliers and their supply chain partners. Trading partners focused on collaboration through VMI programs are expanding at a rapid rate, using better demand signals, optimizing shipping and distribution to increase profitability and automating more of the replenishment process to drive efficiency and reduce costs.

TrueCommerce focuses on linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network. The company offers integrated service solutions that allow customers to connect with trading partners on a secure platform.