TrueCommerce acquires B2BGateway

The acquisition fuels TrueCommerce’s global growth with expanded services and integrations with business systems, such as Xero, Skubana, Exact, and Mamut. Furthermore, the addition of B2BGateway increases TrueCommerce’s presence in the NetSuite, Acumatica, and QuickBooks segments.

B2BGateway’s offerings are tuned for the needs of small and mid-sized businesses, which is also a key market segment for TrueCommerce. The combined companies will continue to deliver technical expertise and infrastructure that allows SMBs to free up their resources to focus on growing their core business.

This acquisition brings extensive opportunities to current B2BGateway customers who want to expand their omnichannel operations and increase their supply chain visibility. These customers will have access to TrueCommerce’s wide variety of solutions and apps, including supplier enablement, product information management, collaborative replenishment, e-commerce, and fulfillment.