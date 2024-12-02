True Sky Credit Union implements financial tech from Fiserv

The credit union will deploy integrations between multiple Fiserv solutions and third parties to execute a digital transformation strategy on behalf of its nearly 54,000 members. The DNA core account processing platform from Fiserv will provide for the credit union solutions such as credit solutions, marketing analytics, architect for online and mobile banking, and Zelle for person-to-person (P2P) payments.

Many aspects of the True Sky digital transformation plan will rely on the architecture of DNA. The platform’s open architecture and APIs support financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online, and add new functionalities using downloadable DNAapps.

Additionally, built-in commercial servicing will allow True Sky to provide more offerings to its portfolio of business accounts.