Truata, Mastercard launch customer self-service portal

The portal named Privacy Enhanced Analytics Platform helps Mastercard customers in Europe to conduct analysis on their payment card transaction data within an anonymised solution. This system was built with a privacy-by-design approach to be compliant with data protection regulations, according to the official press release.

The Privacy Enhanced Analytics Platform provides qualifying issuers with key performance and operational metrics via pre-defined dashboards. It tracks measurement and performance on consumer clearing data, and offers a scalable function designed to accommodate growing datasets.

These attributes enable customers using the solution to draw upon key end user insights such as spending attrition, card usage, travel payments, and details on recurring payments.