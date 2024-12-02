TRSYS partners GRG to provide fintech solutions in Central, Eastern Europe

With offices and subsidiaries established in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, GRG aims at setting up its banking automation business globally through a network of strategic partners.

Part of this expansion strategy is the agreement with TRSYS which will act as GRG’s distributor in Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

GRG has already initiated its global expansion strategy entering new potential markets overseas with innovative products such as VTM (Virtual Teller Machine).

Besides their current implementations in Southeast Asia, Russia, Middle East, Germany and Turkey, the partnership with TRSYS will initiate GRG’s expansion in the market of Central and Eastern Europe.

TRSYS aims to reinforce its position in the region by expanding its product portfolio to include branch automation solutions such as ATMs, Automatic Tellers, Automatic Payment Kiosks etc., enabling Financial Organizations in the region to achieve their digital transformation initiatives.