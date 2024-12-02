troy concludes financing round and partners with Transaction Capital

The investment will be used to further expand the position as a customer experience company in receivables management and to promote internationalisation. Transaction Capital will use the fintech’s debt collection platform to open up new market segments in its home markets in South Africa and Australia. The aim of the cooperation is to purchase portfolios of receivables (non-performing loans).

According to a Transaction Capital representative, the partnership with troy will enable them to develop the 'Early Collection' segment in their core markets and to strengthen their regional expansion into Europe and the USA. As part of the fundraising and the transaction, troy was supported by the fintech specialists from Zelig Capital Partners.