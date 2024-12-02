Trovata.io secures USD 4.3 mln in seed round





The funding was a planned extension from the company’s initial seed round co-led by FINTOP Capital, who also participated.

The investment marks one year since the company officially launched its product. According to Yahoo! News, Trovata.io has grown, nearly doubling its customers and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). The company’s product is automating cash-centric workflows allowing small, medium, and large corporate finance and treasury teams to gain better visibility into their cash flow.

Trovata.io is a data platform that uses direct APIs to deliver in real time and with bank-grade security, an automated user experience.