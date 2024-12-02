Trovata raises USD 20 mln in funding round

The round was led by Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and included Capital One Ventures, Pivot Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan and FINTOP Capital.

Founded in 2016, Trovata is a software company with a focus on data-driven enterprise financial technology. With a platform that offers cash flow analysis, automation, and data science, the startup seeks to address two major trends in banking: the need for APIs for commercial banking and treasury services and the cloud transformation of enterprise information technology.

Trovata’s platform can aggregate bank balances and transactions in real time to deliver automated cash-centric workflows, such as cash reporting, analysis, and forecasting. That allows customers to see how much cash they have in real time, manage cash flow, and build and maintain forecasts.

Including the new round, Trovata has raised USD 30.6 million.