Trovata launches treasury cloud after pilot with Square

The solution is a fully managed data lake that comes with a developer portal for bank balances and transactions at scale. Treasury Cloud is designed for enterprise business systems or IT teams to automate backend support for accounting, finance, and treasury teams internally.

The new platform follows a year-long development effort and pilot with the treasury and business systems (IT) teams of global payments company, Square.

Trovata’s new Treasury Cloud provides a treasury reconciliation module with automated reporting and alerts, analytics and real-time processing, large volume data searching and indexing, and expansive metadata. It also comes with a manifest API and infrastructure that monitors the data environment for synchronisation issues with their internal databases.

IT organisations can fast track data transformation initiatives by using pre-built integrations with existing tools in their finance ecosystem built on custom data mapping provided by Trovata. Engineers can use the developer experience to register applications with the Trovata Platform, entitle data access to specific accounts for each application, entitle API access to specific APIs for each application, review API documentation, and utilise code gen tools for onboarding.