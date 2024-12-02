Trovata and J.P. Morgan Asset Management partner





Trovata will host the Morgan Money corporate investing and trading solution as the first third-party app on its platform. Joint customers can determine their liquidity needs using Trovata, then take action to invest using the services offered by Morgan Money. Users will have the ability to transact across their global portfolio in real time and compare funds across multiple managers, currencies, durations, or settlement options. In addition, investment balances and transactions from Morgan Money will flow into Trovata in real time so that operating and investing activities can be monitored and managed in one place, delivering a unified experience for managing operating cash flows and investments.











Trovata’s customers use its platform as a single source of truth for balances, transactions, and cash flow trends from all their banks and accounts. Trovata helps its users organise bank transactions into their various cash flow types. These data ‘tags’ make it easy for customers to build cash forecasting models essential for determining liquidity thresholds sufficient for keeping enough cash on hand to pay the bills. Armed with this intelligence, finance, and treasury professionals can now take action by investing any excess cash using Morgan Money. With the rapid rise in interest rates, businesses could potentially generate as much as 3-4% of low-risk interest income or ‘yield’ on its idle cash from operations.





