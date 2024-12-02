Trophy Foods to automate accounts payable process with Esker

Trophy Foods turned to Esker for a solution that would streamline AP processes, eliminate the use of paper. With Esker, invoices will be automatically entered into an electronic workflow — eliminating the manual printing, scanning, coding and routing activities that had previously been part of Trophy Food’s AP invoicing process.

Trophy Foods selected Esker’s cloud-based solution for its interface, implementation, and ability to meet the needs of its suppliers and employees. In addition, the company and its suppliers will see benefits such as faster invoice processing, ability to scale with growing invoice volumes without adding headcount, and others.